Dennis Quaid says quarantine is the ‘best pre-marriage training’

According to Dennis Quaid, quarantine is the “best pre-marriage training”.

The 65-year-old actor—who has previously been married to PJ Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Quaid—thinks social distancing is actually benefiting his relationship with Laura Savoie.

Dennis told Us Weeky: “This [quarantine] is the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have.”

The actor and Lauren had planned to tie the knot on Saturday (April 4) in Kauai, Hawaii. Dennis is understandably disappointed they’ve been forced to change their original plans due to the pandemic, but he’s revealed they’re now playing things “by ear” when it comes to tying the knot.

The Hollywood star added that self-isolating is “bringing us all closer together”.