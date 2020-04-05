Dennis Quaid says quarantine is the ‘best pre-marriage training’Sunday, April 05, 2020
|
According to Dennis Quaid, quarantine is the “best pre-marriage training”.
The 65-year-old actor—who has previously been married to PJ Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Quaid—thinks social distancing is actually benefiting his relationship with Laura Savoie.
Dennis told Us Weeky: “This [quarantine] is the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have.”
The actor and Lauren had planned to tie the knot on Saturday (April 4) in Kauai, Hawaii. Dennis is understandably disappointed they’ve been forced to change their original plans due to the pandemic, but he’s revealed they’re now playing things “by ear” when it comes to tying the knot.
The Hollywood star added that self-isolating is “bringing us all closer together”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy