Destiny fulfilled: LeToya Luckett-Walker pregnant

LeToya Luckett-Walker is pregnant.

The former Destiny’s Child singer and her husband Tommicus Walker – who already have 14-month-old Gianna together – revealed on Instagram on Thursday (March 19) that they are expecting their second child and thanked God for “blessing” them with another baby.

LeToya shared a photo of her growing bump and wrote: “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.“

Her husband commented: “Told y’all we were going back/back…thank you God prayer and heart emojis”

Tommicus – who also has daughter Madison from a previous relationship – shared his own Instagram post announcing the happy news.

He wrote: “Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name P.S. I told ya’ll I was going back/back like a sprinter.“

He then added the 1 Samuel 1:27 bible verse, “I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.“

The couple – who married in December 2017 – received congratulations from their famous friends.

LeToya’s former bandmate Kelly Rowland wrote: “AWWW’nn congrats!! prayer emojis] (sic)“

Ludacris simply replied with four prayer emojis, prompting LaToya, 39, to reply: “Ludacris Round 2 bro heart emoji.“

The ‘Greenleaf‘ actress has previously described being a mother to Gianna as one of her “greatest joys”.

F A M I L Y Gianna received so much love on her special day!!! From magic shows to a snowball fight , we had the best time & made memories that I will hold dear to my heart. Thank you to all of the family & friends who shared in Gianna's Birthday!! We are forever grateful #Gianna #winterOnederland #Birthday

Sharing pictures from the tot’s first birthday in January, she wrote on Instagram: “”My baby is 1!!!! Gianna, you are everything we prayed for & more. My gift. My light. My love. My change for the better. Your sweet smile warms my heart & your funny & vibrant personality is EVERYTHING!

“Watching you grow is one of my greatest joys. Hearing you laugh is one of the best parts of my day. God is AMAZING & I experience his goodness every time you call me ‘mama’. I love u my little Gigi!!! I’m so proud to be your mommy!!!(sic)“