Devastating! Shania Twain thought she would lose voice after undergoing surgery

Shania Twain says her Lyme disease battle was “devastating”.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! hitmaker contracted the tick-borne illness in 2003 and was forced to undergo open-throat surgery after her voice was damaged by the effects of dysphonia as a result of the disease.

And now, Shania has said she “mourned” the loss of her voice because she thought her disease would mean she’d never be able to sing again.

She said: “It was devastating… I felt I had no other choice but to just accept it – in that I would never sing again. I was mourning the expression of my voice.”

After taking some time away from the spotlight to recover, Shania made her music comeback in 2017, complete with a new gravelly tone to her voice, which she now believes is “kinda sexy”.

Speaking in a preview clip for an upcoming interview on ‘Sunday Today’, she added: “I’m never going to have my old voice again. I’m okay with that. I’ve found a new voice and I like it. [It’s] kinda sexy.”