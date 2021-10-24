DHQ Carlene in mourning following passing of uncle

Dancehall queen Carlene Smith is in mourning following the passing of her uncle.

Smith made the disclosure on her Instagram early Sunday (October 24).

According to Smith, her heart is “so broken” following the passing of her uncle who she describes as her ” ride or die”.

“Today is a sad day for me and a even more sad for my ride or die friend /family Stacey,” said Smith on IG.

“RIP uncle Pat my heart is so broken,” she added,