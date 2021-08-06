Diana King mourns daughter’s death

Jamaican singer Diana King is mourning the death of her daughter, Shalamar Diana Wright.

King announced news of her passing via social media.

“Fly free my luv. #SHALAMARDIANA I will forever miss you Spoog. Gratitude for choosing and blessing me with your beautiful soul-mom,” she tweeted. However, she did not reveal the cause of death. She died on August 5, 2021. She was 34-years-old.

King gave birth to her daughter at 16-years-old.

— KING DIANA (@DIANAKINGDOM) #ShalamarDianaWright 12/06/87-08/05/21August 5, 2021

A day before her only child passed, the Jamaican singer shared a profound parenting tip.

“No matter what, give your children love compassion, and respect. Understand that they may come from you, but they are not yours. Let them be themselves and do your very best. You just never know if they will go before you. Much luv to all the parents who have experienced this kind of loss.”

Fans of the singer have been flooding her social media platforms with messages expressing their condolences.