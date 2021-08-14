Diana King reveals her daughter was on a life support machine prior to her death

Diana King reveals her daughter was on a life support machine prior to her deathSaturday, August 14, 2021
|
Jamaican singer Diana King has decided to shed some more light on the situation of her daughter’s recent passing.
Taking to Twitter, the ‘Shy Guy’ artiste revealed that a decision was made to take her thirty four year old daughter, Shalamar Diana Wright, off life support.
“Death keeps it real & puts things in perspective. I never imagined having to make the decision to either keep my daughter on permanent life support or allow her to pass naturally as the free spirit she was in peace & with dignity. I’m grateful the answer was clear,” she remarked including a hashtag of her daughter’s name.
She had previously announced that her daughter had died on August 5. In that post she had thanked her daughter for “choosing and blessing me with your beautiful soul”.
That led to a flurry of tributes from persons on social media.As with a previous post in announcing the news of her daughter’s death, this post has also seen tributes pouring in. Media personality Simone Clarke-Cooper remarked “prayers for strength and comfort”
While Wayne Chen added, “this is so hard. Sincere condolences”.
Diana got pregnant with her only child when she was sixteen years old.
However she went on to have a glittering career, breaking through to become a mainstream artiste.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy