DiCelebrityy believes ‘Bounce Remix’ with Spice and Sikka Rymes will be a hit

Dancehall artiste DiCelebrityy is confident that the remix for his single, Bounce featuring Sikka Rymes, will be a big hit globally.

The remix, which features the self-proclaimed Queen of the Dancehall Spice Sikka Rymes, was released on the Pyyros Govament Production label on November 13.

Since then it has been enjoying strong rotation in Jamaica and the US. It has also amassed more than 100,000 hits on YouTube.

“The feedback that I’m getting about the remix is very positive, it’s getting a lot of support from DJs all over the world and the fans love it. The original version of the song was also well received, so we knew the remix would do well. I’m confident that it’s going to be an international hit,” said Dicelebrityy.

He plans to shoot a video for the remix very soon.

“Sikka Rymes and Spice are very busy working on various projects. I’m busy working on some projects too, but as soon as our schedules allow it we’re going to shoot a video for the Bounce remix. The fans are calling for it,” he said.

The St Ann-born deejay added: “This remix has given my career a huge boost. I have to give props to Sikka Rymes and Spice and the Pyyros team for helping to make this project a reality. I have mad respect for Spice. When we reached out to her and she listened to the original song she responded to us very positively. She didn’t hesitate to be a part of the project, and I am very grateful for that,”

Dicelebrityy is also gearing up to release his debut album next year.