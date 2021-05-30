Did Jahmiel get baptized?

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel has seemingly been baptized recently.

A video circulating on the internet showed the Strongest Soldier artiste decked out in white robes and baptized in an internal pool after professing his faith at an unidentified church in Portmore.

However, the news has left some persons wondering if the video snippet now up is part of a music video. But if it is for real, his fans are saying they support him in this endeavour.

This wouldn’t come as a surprise if true as Jahmiel, whose given name is Jahmiel Foster, has seemingly undergone a major change of late which is also reflected in his music. He had explained that he had a near death encounter and thus was making some changes in his life.

It’s uncertain what exactly happened but it seems he has taken some time off from his previous engagements which had seen him linking up with fellow acts Mavado and Alkaline mainly in the United States.

He subsequently returned to Jamaica and has changed his musical direction after signing with Sweet Music. He also has been working on healing relationships most notably squashing his beef with fellow artiste Vershon indicating that he is willing to work with him going forward.

Following his baptism, he has been receiving support from a number of areas. Among those reaching out include Bounty Killer who who sought to congratulate him on this change. “Congrats Jahmiel life is the greatest thing great man JAH live God is real bredda trod up and God up” he wrote on Instagram.