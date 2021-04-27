Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again?Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Any minute now, Tristan Thompson might be labelled a serial cheater.
BUZZ Fam, an Instagram model named Sydney Chase is now claiming to have hooked up with the basketball star and partner to Khloe Kardashian.
Chase was speaking on the “No Jumper” podcast when she made the revelation. According to her, they got together on January 30 of this year.
“It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good,” she said when asked about Thompson’s “uncut’ penis.
Chase also claimed that at the time, Thompson told her he was single.
“He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK,” she alleged. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.”
In fact, she went on to say that she had been very blunt with him and asked him from the get-go if he was single he allegedly responded, “Yes.”
This was an interesting revelation especially since Thompson was known to have reconciled his relationship with Kardashian last summer. Anyways Chase said as soon as she found out he wasn’t actually single…He cut her off.
“It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off,” she said.
