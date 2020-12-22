Diddy gifts mom US$1 million and a Bentley for 80th birthday!Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|
Itâ€™s no
secret that Diddy is wealthy, but the rapper turned mogul is making it clear
than none of it would be possible with his mother.
In perhaps the grandest gesture of thanks weâ€™ve ever seen, Diddy gifted his mom, Janice Combs, a cheque for US$1 million AND a Bentley for her 80th birthday yesterday!
Diddy shared a photo of his mom to Instagram on her special day with a caption that explained his benevolence. â€œI only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queenâ€, ending with, â€œHappy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!â€
While an incredible show of appreciation, weâ€™re quite certain the Diddy will bounce back, with Forbes estimating his net worth at just shy of US$800 million.
