Diddy pays rent for 175 families in Miami

Diddy pays rent for 175 families in MiamiWednesday, December 30, 2020
|
One-hundred and seventy-five families in Miami will not have to worry about paying rent in the upcoming month thanks to Diddy.
The hip hop mogul, through his Sean Combs Foundation, is giving a grant to an organization that will help 175 households pay their rent throughout the health crisis.
And that is just the tip of the iceberg of what the generous music mogul is doing. On the same day that Diddy announced the grant, he visited Miami’s Overtown neighborhood to bless community members with $50 Publix gift cards as well as bags with essential hygiene products.
According to Page Six, the project was a collaborative effort between Diddy’s nonprofit, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.), Michael Gardner, and Headliner Market Group, as well as Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.
