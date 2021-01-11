Diddy’s LA mansion where Kim Porter died burglarised

Diddy’s mansion in Los Angeles was reportedly broken into on Sunday, according to reports. The Toluca Lake property is where his partner, Kim Porter, passed away in November 2018.

As such, the mansion hold sentimental value to the music mogul. TMZ reports that somebody pried open a side door and entered the home, triggering the security system.

According to the outlet, a caretaker discovered the break-in and it was clear someone rummaged through the house.

Cops took a burglary report and someone from Diddy’s family will have to take a look around to see what, if anything, is missing.