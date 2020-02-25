Didn’t get to buy Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle? It’s back in stock

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle is back in stock on Goop.

The 47-year-old actress debuted the $75 product on her lifestyle website last month, and after it sold out instantly, she has confirmed it’s now back on sale.

Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Monday, the Iron Man actress announced: “We have more in now.”

Gwyneth – who has son Moses, 13, and daughter Apple, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin – also recalled being in a meeting with Los Angeles perfumer Douglas Little and joking that a product smelt like her vagina.

She quipped: “I smelled something and I said this as a joke, but next thing I know it’s on my website.”

Jimmy took a sniff of the candle – which is actually made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar – and said: “It smells nice.

“It smells kind of a little masculine, kind of woody.”

He laughed: “It doesn’t really, you know what I’m saying?”

And Gwyneth replied: “It’s not really supposed to smell like a vagina.”

Then, the chat-show host joked: “This is false advertising then.”