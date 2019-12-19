Dig in! The Rock announces new ice-cream venture

Ice-cream lovers are in for a treat this holiday season as internationally acclaimed movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has unveiled a partnership investment in one of the biggest pastry companies in the game, Salt & Straw last week.

The award-winning actor has scooped up a stake in the Portland, Oregon based company in an effort to expand his investment endeavours.

A true lover of the pastry giant and its appealing creations, Johnson was excited to become a shareholder in the company alongside his business partner, film producer, Dany Garcia.

The 47-year-old Jumanji star explained how the partnership came to fruition in a six-minute-long video on his Instagram account.

“We love ice-cream so much that myself and my Seven Bucks Productions Co-Founder, Danny Garcia, decided to invest and take an ownership stake and become owners of the most exciting ice cream company in the ice-cream industry,” he said excitedly.

Plunging his 164 million followers into a pastry wanderlust, he teased the palates of his followers by granting them an insight into his specially themed holiday ice-cream package titled “Dwanta Claus”. The selection features a myriad of trendy and tasty flavours that will have you craving more.

“The cool thing about this partnership is we are kicking it off ranking the holiday right. Our elves at Salt and Straw have made a “Dwanta Claus” ice-cream pack that is on sale right now,” he added.

Salt and Straw is a pastry house that was founded in 2011 by two cousins Tyler and Kim Malek, which in no time became a favourite among thousands.