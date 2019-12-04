Diner en Blanc Kingston: A gastronomic all-white affair

Hope Gardens in St Andrew

was a sea of pure white, as fashionable patrons decked out in all-white attire

waited to be shuttled to the secret location of Diner en Blanc Kingston, on

Saturday, November 30.

The anticipation and excitement were visibly high, as guests with picnic baskets in hand converged at the location.

A prime feature of the dinner party is the high level of secrecy that surrounds the location of the venue. To add to the attendees’ surprise and amusement, the location was literally a two-minute walk away from the departure point, on another section of the Hope Gardens property! Of course, no one had a clue!

Celebrating its fourth staging in Jamaica, the Diner en Blanc venue was beautifully decorated in white, with tables, chairs, tablecloths and napkins set out for the 600 patrons to assemble their picnic spot.

While seated and awaiting the start of the gourmet dinner, which was mostly taken to the venue by the patrons, they were entertained by melodic sounds from violinist and singer Ziah and saxophonist Verlando Small, who set the mood for an evening of elegance and grandeur!

Some patrons also opted to have their food provided by one of three caterers – Tooksie Kay Catering, Broken Plate and Whip It Up.

A highlight of the gastronomic event, patrons were invited to wave their napkins to indicate the start of dinner at about 6 p.m. Tantalising food was paired with wine and champagne – a night of magic under the stars.

BUZZ caught up with one of the four hosts of the event, Imani Duncan-Price, who shared that Diner en Blanc Kingston is different from the typical party because “every single guest helps to create the magic.”

“They (patrons) are bringing the food from home or ordering food from our caterers and they themselves really make it special and unique,” she said.

“When we all come together and set up, everyone feels they actually have a say and a part in DEB Kingston.”

She also said that having the background of the event in some of the most beautiful locations in Jamaica and finding local talents to entertain guests add to the elegance and style of Diner en Blanc.

Table and group leader Reshma Vaswani told BUZZ that Diner en Blanc is about friendship, togetherness, creativity and making the event your own.

“You have to make your table look boasty, so some people bring their finest Chinaware and cutlery while others go for a simpler look, and it’s amazing to see how people are so diverse,” she said.

Her table enjoyed meals from Tooksie Kay Catering and the table décor was provided by her company, Every Frilly Thing.

At about 8 p.m., guests lit up the night with sparklers to signify the end of the meal. DJ Narity and Bloodline Franco then kept the partygoers on their feet with crowd-favourite musical selections, as they mingled and danced the night away under the stars.

With its genesis in Paris, France, Diner en Blanc is a 30-year-old tradition that is celebrated across six continents and the Caribbean.

— Written by Sabriena Simpson