Ding Dong seeks help to cover teen’s medical expenses

Dancehall artiste Ding Dong is trying to assist 17-year-old Beyounce Findley with her medical expenses, but he needs your help.

Findley is in need of a pacemaker, and assistance to cover her weekly medical expenses. A GoFundMe campaign started for her aims to raise US$10,000. So far, it has reached US$5,311.

“I just donated my part my sister @shenseea donated her part my bro @romeichentertainment @uptopboss_official donated their part…… so all of my friends outhere anybody no matter how small,” Ding Dong pleaded.

Findley was born deaf and mute. Three years ago she started experiencing heart problems and now has first and second-degree heart blockage. Sometimes her heart even stops beating for seconds at a time.

The young lady is from Ding Dong’s home community of Nannyville and needs to do surgery overseas.