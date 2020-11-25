Dinky One, the app helping men with small penises find love

Getting to the physical stage of a relationship is exciting, but can also be quite stressful. The stress is doubled for the man who is less-endowed where it matters. And that’s why David Minns created Dinky One. An app-based in the UK that helps men with small penises find love.

To be on the app, your penis needs to be below average appendage – that’s under 5.5 inches (14cm) globally when erect.

It’s also free to sign up, and you won’t be required to add a photograph. All you need to do is provide a valid email address, and no, you cannot share nudes on the platform.

The dating app aims to combat the awkwardness and open a debate over whether size really is a big deal.

“There’s pressure on all genders to conform to ideals set by TV, film, and even porn. The adult entertainment industry only casts males with well over average-sized penises,” Minns said.

“In addition, adverts on major porn sites advertise dubious products to increase penis size. All of this makes a man already insecure about his size even more self-conscious.

Some men are big, some average, and some below average. Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware. Members can focus on shared interests and get on with dating.” he continued.

The app was launched in March this year and attracted over 30,000 users in just two days.

And although it was designed to cater to men, women who prefer a smaller penis have also found the app useful.