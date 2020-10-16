Disney flags classic films with racism warnings

BUZZ Fam, some of the classic Disney cartoons we grew up with served to enforce certain racial stereotypes. And now, Disney is doing something about it.

Classic Disney animations like Peter Pan, The Jungle Book and Dumbo have been given content advisory warnings. These warnings will alert viewers of any negative racial depictions or outdated ethnic stereotypes.

Viewers will now see a message on these films that reads: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

Peter Pan viewers are warned that Native American Indians are referred to as “redskins” in the film. And that some scenes are a “form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples’ “culture and imagery.”

The Jungle Book was flagged for its perceived use of negative racial stereotypes.

Meanwhile, Dumbo was highlighted for its references to racist segregationist laws in the deep south and as its use of affected African-American voices.

But rather than remove the content altogether, Disney believes this can be a teachable moment. “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. We want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” Disney said.

Other features to include the warning include 1970 musical comedy. The Aristocats, Lady and the Tramp – a hit for Disney in 1955 – and 1960 adventure Swiss Family Robinson.