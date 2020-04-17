DJ Jazzy Jeff forgot 10 days of his life due to coronavirus

DJ Jazzy Jeff forgot 10 days of his life due to coronavirusFriday, April 17, 2020
|
DJ Jazzy Jeff has said that he forgot 10 days of his life due to the coronavirus although he never got tested.
The 55-year-old DJ is sure he had the virus recently, as he was battling a high temperature and lost his sense of smell and taste.
Speaking to Will Smith for his new Snapchat series, Will From Home, he said: “I came home from my trip, you know, I feel like I’m coming down with something. Got in the bed, don’t remember the next 10 days.
He added: “My temperature had reached about 103, the chills, I lost smell, I lost sense of taste. When I went and got the chest X-Ray, she came in and said pneumonia in both of your lungs. People think we’re at the end, and I think we’re really at the beginning.”
The Summertime hitmaker had previously insisted he and Will will definitely reunite but it has been difficult because of his hectic schedule.
