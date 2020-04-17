DJ Jazzy Jeff forgot 10 days of his life due to coronavirus

DJ Jazzy Jeff has said that he forgot 10 days of his life due to the coronavirus although he never got tested.

The 55-year-old DJ is sure he had the virus recently, as he was battling a high temperature and lost his sense of smell and taste.

Speaking to Will Smith for his new Snapchat series, Will From Home, he said: “I came home from my trip, you know, I feel like I’m coming down with something. Got in the bed, don’t remember the next 10 days.

He added: “My temperature had reached about 103, the chills, I lost smell, I lost sense of taste. When I went and got the chest X-Ray, she came in and said pneumonia in both of your lungs. People think we’re at the end, and I think we’re really at the beginning.”

The Summertime hitmaker had previously insisted he and Will will definitely reunite but it has been difficult because of his hectic schedule.