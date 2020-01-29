DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn son

DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn sonWednesday, January 29, 2020
|
DJ Khaled has shared the first picture of his baby son.
The 44-year-old star and his wife Nicole Tuck welcomed little Aalam into the world earlier this month and now the Wild Thoughts hitmaker has treated fans to a glimpse of the tot.
Khaled took to Instagram to share a photo of his older son, three-year-old Asahd in bed, looking down at his little brother, who was lying next to him swaddled in blankets.
He captioned the post: Brothers! Asahd! And Aalam!
â€œJan. 20. 2020. Time 11:42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds [sic] 4 ounces. WE THE BEST! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS! (sic)â€
The cute post came a few days after Khaled revealed the totâ€™s name while accepting the Best Rap/Sung Performance gong at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
When collecting the prize for their track Higher alongside collaborator John Legend, he told the crowd: â€œFirst of all, God is the greatest, thank you God â€¦ I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Aalam. It means â€˜the worldâ€™ in Arabic. And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Daddyâ€™ll be home [soon].â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy