DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn son

DJ Khaled has shared the first picture of his baby son.

The 44-year-old star and his wife Nicole Tuck welcomed little Aalam into the world earlier this month and now the Wild Thoughts hitmaker has treated fans to a glimpse of the tot.

Khaled took to Instagram to share a photo of his older son, three-year-old Asahd in bed, looking down at his little brother, who was lying next to him swaddled in blankets.

He captioned the post: Brothers! Asahd! And Aalam!

â€œJan. 20. 2020. Time 11:42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds [sic] 4 ounces. WE THE BEST! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS! (sic)â€

The cute post came a few days after Khaled revealed the totâ€™s name while accepting the Best Rap/Sung Performance gong at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

When collecting the prize for their track Higher alongside collaborator John Legend, he told the crowd: â€œFirst of all, God is the greatest, thank you God â€¦ I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Aalam. It means â€˜the worldâ€™ in Arabic. And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Daddyâ€™ll be home [soon].â€