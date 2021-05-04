DJ Nicholas mourns loss of prominent gospel figure in T&T

Reggae- gospel artiste DJ Nicholas is in mourning following the passing of a prominent Trinidad and Tobago media personality, Jamie Thomas.

46-year-old Thomas who was a programme manager at a gospel station in the twin island republic passed away early Tuesday (May 4) morning.

DJ Nicholas in sharing condolences for Thomas’ family noted that his passing has again reminded him about the fragility of life and the importance of things such as family, friends and health.

“Death reminds me how fragile we are. It also reminds us to focus on the important things in life such as family, friends, our health, doing that which we are passionate about and seeking to please God,” said DJ Nicholas on Instagram who shared a photo of Thomas.

“Sorry to hear that my brother in Christ Jamie Thomas passed this morning. He was a stalwart in the gospel community. My condolences to Keisha his wife and all the Trinidadian family,” added Dj Nicholas.

Others in the Caribbean gospel community have expressed sadness and shock at Thomas’ passing with the likes of gospel artiste Chevelle Franklyn and Ryan Mark sharing condolences online.

Thomas is being remembered for his work in the community, where he is recognised for bringing a modern flair to gospel content and radio programming.

In addition to promoting gospel music on popular networks like Tempo, Thomas also served as the artistic coordinator for Carifesta XIV .

Thomas’ cause of death remains unknown, he leaves behind his wife Keisha.