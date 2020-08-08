Do you have ‘mask mouth’?

Since masks wearing mandate took effect, Dentists say they have seen an ‘explosion’ in the number of patients experiencing gum disease and tooth decay.

And the owners of One Manhattan Dental in New York City have created the perfect nickname for the phenomenon- “mask mouth”

“We’re seeing inflammation in people’s gums that have been healthy forever, and cavities in people who have never had them before,’ Dr. Rob Raimondi told Fox News.

‘About 50 percent of our patients are being impacted by this, [so] we decided to name it “mask mouth” — after “meth mouth”.

Sclafani says most people breathe heavily through their mouths when wearing a mask, which is inadvertently causing dry mouth.

Dry mouth leads to a decrease in saliva — and saliva is what fights the bacteria and cleanses your teeth. “Saliva is also what neutralizes acid in the mouth and helps prevent tooth decay and gum disease,” he said.

The dentists said that they have also discovered a plus side to mask-wearing.

“Patients are coming into us like, “Wow, my breath smells, I need a cleaning.”