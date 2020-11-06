Dog elected as mayor in the US

Wilbur Beast, a French bulldog, has been elected mayor of Rabbit Hash in Kentucky, US.

Wilbur secured 13,143 votes of the 22,985 votes cast.

This town has been electing dogs as mayors since the 1990s. The residents cast their votes by writing their preferred canine candidate’s name on a ballot paper and then donating a dollar to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

But just so you know, the contest isn’t just open to any old dog. Every aspiring candidate must be able to chase a rabbit from their home to the Rabbit Hash town center in hour to be eligible.

Rabbit Hash’s first elected mayor was an adopted dog named Goofy Borneman-Calhoun. He was inaugurated in 1998 for a four-year term. The mayor did not serve an entire term as he passed away in July 2001 at the impressive age of 16.

The spokesperson of the newly elected mayor, his human friend Amy Noland, told Fox News that they both thanked supporters for the win.

“It’s an exciting adventure and a deeply meaningful cause to preserve the river hamlet town of Rabbit Hash,” she said. “The town welcomes visitors and will continue to provide fun events for all ages to come to experience the nostalgia and charm we have to offer.”