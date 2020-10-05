Dolly Parton could appear in Playboy for 75th birthday

Dolly Parton’s wish to pose for Playboy for her 75th birthday might actually come true as the 9 to 5 singer is now in talks with the company.

Back in March, Parton said that retirement wasn’t on the cards for her. Instead, she said she wanted to pose for the magazine when turns 75 years old in January.

She is now in talks with Playboy to pose for the magazine, but she insists that it would be tastefully done.

In an interview on the ‘Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show’ on Radio 5 Live, the 74-year-old singer said: “Yeah, I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, we’ve talked about it.”

But this would not be her first time in Playboy, as she appeared on the cover in 1978. However, she was mostly covered in the photo – wearing bunny ears and a bow tie – and she didn’t pose naked for the inside spread.