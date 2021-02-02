Dolly Parton turned down medal of freedom from Trump twice

Dolly Parton turned down the highest US civilian honour-The Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump, not once, but twice.

And you bet, the legendary singer had a pretty good reason.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill,” the country music star, 75, told NBC’s Today of Trump’s first offer, “and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the Covid.”

In April last year, Parton donated $1m to help research and development of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19.

And now, Biden’s administration is offering her that same honour, but Parton is not sure she’ll accept it as it’ll be viewed as political.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure.

“I don’t work for those awards. It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

The presidential medal of freedom is the highest US civilian honour. Trump gave it to one musician, Elvis Presley. But the former US President made headlines late in his term by bestowing it on close political allies Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan, Republican congressmen who backed the president through impeachment and other scandals.