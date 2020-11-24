Don Wehby cops top award for corporate citizenship

GraceKennedy (GK) support for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean community in the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the reason group CEO, Don Wehby, copped the 2020 Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Award for Outstanding Corporate Citizenship.

Wehby received the accolade provided by the Institute of Caribbean Studies in Washington during a virtual ceremony on Friday (November 20).

GraceKennedy has shown support to those in need by donating food and care packages, awarding scholarships, and providing digital devices for online learning in Jamaica since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year.

Through the company’s “With Love from Grace” Food Truck Tour Grace Foods also fed 2,000 essential workers in New York and Florida in July and August.

“As we struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic around the world GK’s CSR response exemplifies what it means to be a good corporate citizen in the time of crisis. We proudly pay tribute to Senator Wehby and GraceKennedy and celebrate our shared vision for a sustainable future,” said founder of ICS Dr Claire Nelson

Senator Wehby said he was grateful to be receive the award, noting that he was honoured to join the ranks of past awardees from the region.

“I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead GraceKennedy, following in the footsteps of my most distinguished predecessors. My 25-year journey at GK has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and I would like to thank the entire GK family, past and present for their dedication and support. Thanks also to Dr Claire Nelson and the team from the Institute of Caribbean Studies in Washington, for selecting me for this award, in my capacity as CEO of this great Jamaican company,” said Wehby

“As a proud Jamaican, it has always been a dream of mine to leave a legacy of empowerment and make a positive contribution to my country and the region. GraceKennedy has allowed me to do that. GK’s We Care mantra is at the heart of everything we do. The work of our Company’s two foundations truly inspires and motivates me and the entire GK team to create a better world for our children,” added Wehby.

The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) is a non-partisan, non-profit organisation established in 1993, dedicated to education, advocacy and action on issues that impact on Caribbean -Americans.