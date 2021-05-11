Donald Glover thinks fear of cancel culture is making TV boring

Donald Glover seems to have a fairly good idea of where all the good TV has gone.

According to the 37-year-old actor and director it’s hiding from “cancel culture”.

Glover, also known as Childish Gambino hopped on Twitter to join a discussion about the state of the screen business.

“Saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film),” he began in a series of three singular tweets.

“We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled,” Glover continued in a follow-up tweet with the support of nearly 55,000 likes so far.

“So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good),” he concluded.

we're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021

These are tweets are the only tweets on the account of the notoriously discreet star.

And they quickly went viral with people arguing and trying to decipher what exactly he meant.

As expected, Glover is yet to provide us with any clarification on his tweets.