Donnie McClurkin feels he will always be a single man

Donnie McClurkin, award winning gospel artiste and minister says he’ll probably be single for the rest of his life.

McClurkin, the Caribbean Medley singer, revealed this in a snippet of the upcoming Uncensored episode to be aired on TV One this Sunday, April 4.

His revelation comes after a public struggle with his sexuality. The singer shared on a Christian website in 2002 that he battled with homosexuality, after being molested by male relatives when he was ages eight and 13.

At the time he wrote, “I’ve been through this and have experienced God’s power to change my lifestyle… I am delivered and I know God can deliver others too.” However, in the TV One episode, McClurkin said his efforts to fulfill his dream of having his own family have been futile.

“I didn’t know how to have the relationship,” he said. “I didn’t know, really, what a woman wanted. I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My last relationships were a sprinkling of everything; men and women. I don’t know how to do this and because of that when things get rough I go back to my safe place – my music and my ministry.”

He continued, “I wanna lay down next to somebody that’s gonna be with me for the rest of my life, I really do. I miss the fact that I did not have the family unit that I could lay next to my spouse with my baby on my chest and be the quintessential dad that raises up a family like I saw in my dreams and I wanted in my heart. So never having a long term relationship in my life and never being married, my thing is I chalked that up. I’mma probably be alone for the rest of my life as far as a mate is concerned.”

Maybe anticipating pitiful responses, McClurkin was asked if he is happy. “Happiness is something that’s relative,” he responded. “I’ve got joy. Joy is consistent.”

His last public relationship was in 2016 with singer Nicole Mullen.