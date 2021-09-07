‘Don’t cry for me’: Micheal K. Williams’ final social media post

Six days before actor Micheal K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment, he made a chilling post on his

It was a clip of Tracy Morgan passionately urging friends and fans “Don’t cry for me” while talking about surviving a fatal limousine wreck in 2014. Williams posted the clip with the caption; “I love u brother! @tracymorgan #realOG.

The video is from Morgan’s 2018 appearance on “The Breakfast Club” podcast, where he rejects any pity from the accident, which killed his friend and injured four others.

“Don’t cry for me. OK I had a misfortunate accident. Don’t cry for me. Cry for all the others, man,” the New Yok comedian said.

“My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there’s always somebody out there worse. There’s people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody to love them. How about that?”

Morgan asks show hosts what they think happiness is, telling them “whatever they think is wrong.”

“It’s simpler than that. It’s way simpler than that,” he said. “You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to.”

Williams known for his role in The Wire series was found dead on Monday (Sept 6). According to US media, law enforcement sources say he died from a suspected drug overdose. However, this has not been officially confirmed.