‘Don’t cry for me’: Micheal K. Williams’ final social media post

‘Don’t cry for me’: Micheal K. Williams’ final social media postTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
Six days before actor Micheal K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment, he made a chilling post on his
It was a clip of Tracy Morgan passionately urging friends and fans “Don’t cry for me” while talking about surviving a fatal limousine wreck in 2014. Williams posted the clip with the caption; “I love u brother! @tracymorgan #realOG.
The video is from Morgan’s 2018 appearance on “The Breakfast Club” podcast, where he rejects any pity from the accident, which killed his friend and injured four others.
“Don’t cry for me. OK I had a misfortunate accident. Don’t cry for me. Cry for all the others, man,” the New Yok comedian said.
“My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there’s always somebody out there worse. There’s people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody to love them. How about that?”
Morgan asks show hosts what they think happiness is, telling them “whatever they think is wrong.”
“It’s simpler than that. It’s way simpler than that,” he said. “You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to.”
Williams known for his role in The Wire series was found dead on Monday (Sept 6). According to US media, law enforcement sources say he died from a suspected drug overdose. However, this has not been officially confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy