‘Don’t vote for Kanye West’: Jennifer Aniston urges Americans to be responsible

Actress

Jennifer Aniston has already voted in the United States presidential election,

and she is urging people not to vote for rapper Kanye West.

Why? Because it’s not a joke.

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she ended the caption of her Instagram post on Friday where she is seen dropping her ballot in a box.

While some people might find it funny, West is actually on the ballot in 12 states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont. He has also been actively campaigning for votes.

But Aniston’s post wasn’t so much about West. Declaring that she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the vice-presidential candidate, the actress said that President Donald Trump is not one to vote for because he has ignored many issues, including racism.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died,” Aniston said in the post.

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Aniston is one of the many Americans who have already begun to cast their votes ahead of the November 3 presidential election.