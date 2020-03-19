Don’t stay in the bed while working from home, warns expert

Don’t stay in the bed while working from home, warns expertThursday, March 19, 2020
As the government tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus-COVID-19, many of us are working from home for the first time.
And as we relish in this opportunity, the temptation is high to just get up, reach for our laptops, and work from our bed all day. But experts are warning that this practice is not healthy and you should refrain from doing so.
They argue that this might interfere with your sleeping patterns. This is because your bedroom has now been transformed into a makeshift office, and according to sleep expert, Dr Sophie Bostock, it is important to maintain a boundary between rest and work.
There is also the possibility that while working from your bed, you may nap off, and as a result, be less productive.
In addition to that, there is also the chance of you damaging your back. Reclining on a bed as you curve over a laptop could bring on back pain. This, in turn, could affect how well you sleep at nights.
