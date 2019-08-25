Do’s and don’ts of an office party

The workweek is over and the party just got in full swing. Everyone is dressed to the nines and looking their best and on a first-name basis. The boss is in a good mood for once and even your co-worker that you really do not care for is being nice. Hours later when the liquor starts flowing and the music starts thumping, it all goes left and people start staring, as this is one scandalous office party that will have workers whispering for days to come.

Office parties are a time of fun and frolic wherein employees can let down their hair and forget about that pile of work on their desks. However, there is fun and then there is foolhardy behaviour that may get you “the talk” from the HR department. If you are in doubt about what’s the best way to enjoy an office party and not leave as the talk of the town, here are some pointers that should serve you well.

Do:

1. Remember that though it is a party, these are people you work with and some level of decorum is still required.

2. Wear clothing that covers your basic anatomy. It is not ‘as bare as you dare’ – office edition

3. Be pleasant and respectful to everyone, even those in the organization who you do not like. A party is a time to put all that aside and celebrate the success of the company.

Do not:

1. Drink excessively and make a fool of yourself

2. Flirt with your boss or anyone in senior management. Just don’t flirt period.

3. Do not ‘drop it like it’s hot’ or go on your head top. Leave that dancing for you and your friends private ‘bruk out’ session.

4. Video your colleagues behaving badly. This is not the time to think of blackmail.

5. Wrap up all the leftovers to carry home. Just don’t.

6. Ask the deejay to play your risqué dancehall favourite and then take over the dancefloor.

7. Discuss your colleagues with other colleagues.

8. Remove your shoes or items of clothing as the night progresses.

9. Go off with a co-worker of the opposite sex to another room for an extended period of time. Do not feed the rumour mill.

10. Start an argument or a fight under any circumstances. Alcohol can sometimes make people do or say things they later regret. Be the bigger person and walk away.

Anything we missed off the list? We know you’ve seen a couple of ‘don’ts’ at your office parties. Tell us about them in the comments.