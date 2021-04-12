Double the blessing: Nick Cannon expecting twin boys

Actor and TV presenter, Nick Cannon is about to be dad to another set of twins.

DJ Abby De La Rosa announced on Sunday that she and “The Masked Singer” host are expecting twin boys.

“Our dearest sons, my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she captioned photos of the couple’s beautiful maternity shoot.

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” she added.

“That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”She continued: “Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you, is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Cannon shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

This pregnancy news comes months after Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell last December. Their first child together, a boy named Golden “Sagon” Cannon, was born in February 2017.