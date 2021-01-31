Doug Emhoff is the official ‘second gentleman’ thanks to Merrian-Webster

With the arrival of Kamala Harris in the

White House, there were a lot of historic firsts achieved.

And we don’t just mean Harris being the first female, first black and first South Asian vice-president.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff is also the first “second gentleman”, a term which the Merriam-Webster dictionary has added to its roster on Thursday.

The dictionary describes the term as “the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country of jurisdiction.”

He responded to the new distinction via tweet, noting “Well, now it’s official.”

Emhoff, a lawyer, is also the first Jewish spouse of an American vice-president.