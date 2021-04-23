Dr Dre is finally single

Finally, Dr Dre is single.

The tumultuous divorce proceedings between him and ex-wife Nicole Young have reached somewhat of a resolution. Although the two have not sorted out the financial aspects yet, a judge has signed off on the couple’s petition to legally end their marriage on April 15.

According to documents obtained by The Blast lawyers for the couple filed a motion for the couple to be declared single while their divorce proceedings continue.

This means that although they are still tied up financially either of them can get married again legally if they choose to do so.

We’re sure this is good news for both parties who have not been having the most amicable divorce.

Dr. Dre is currently paying Young nearly $2 Million in temporary spousal support. And recently suffered a brain aneurysm that saw him hospitalised.