Dr Dre order to pay ex-wife 300k in spousal support

Dr Dre order to pay ex-wife 300k in spousal supportThursday, July 22, 2021
|
Dr Dre has been ordered to pay his estranged wife, Nicole Young, $293,306 per month in spousal support. According to Page Six, the payments are to begin on August 1.
This payment will continue every month, until Young remarries or if she enters into a new relationship.
Additionally, Dre Dre has been ordered to continue footing expenses for the home the couple once lived together.
The music mogul and Young have been married for 24 years, and share two children, 24-year-old son Truice and 20-year-old daughter Truly.
Back in June of last year, Young filed for the divorce, and they’ve been on a tumulous road with impediments like restraining order and brain aneurysm along the way.
