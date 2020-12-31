Dr Drew gets COVID-19 after describing it as “press-induced panic”Thursday, December 31, 2020
|
Media personality Dr Drew Pinsky has
tested positive for the coronavirus after saying response to it is “press-induced
panic”.
Dr Drew, as he is popularly known, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a photo of himself in bed as his wife syands next to him. In the caption, he noted that he is under surveillance and that his fever is down, while thanking his doctors for their care.
In a subsequent post, he said, “”I’m in this inflammatory phase of the illness where I’ve got a lot of inflammation in my lungs and neurologically been sort of out of it and I’ve been Decadron to good effect, under the care of my doctor.”
He came under much pressure earlier this year after making comments tjay compared COVID-19 to the flu, something which users online were quick to remind him.
Dr Drew took to Instagram again yesterday to address tweets that criticizing his stance and him getting the virus, saying “I understand there’s a lot of something going on Twitter. I’m going to be ignoring that because I don’t know what the action’s all about.”
