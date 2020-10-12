Dr Nigel Clarke uses dominoes to teach child Mathematics

Jamaica’s Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has used an unconventional way to teach a child Mathematics.

Using the popular game of dominoes, the St Andrew North Western Member of Parliament showed one of his young constituents how to do multiplication.

Calling it an impromptu times table review, the Clarke helped the child with math while other community members watched.

View this post on Instagram Yesterday, while in my Constituency, the opportunity arose for an impromptu “times table” review with Tasha-Kaye using dominoes. By starting with concrete objects to model problems (rather than jumping directly into the abstract idea) we make it easier for children to learn, understand and retain.A post shared by Dr Nigel Clarke (@drnigelclarkeja) on Oct 11, 2020 at 6:31am PDT

“By starting with concrete objects to model problems (rather than jumping directly into the abstract idea) we make it easier for children to learn, understand and retain,” he captioned the video which was shared on Instagram and Twitter on Sunday.

Since uploading the video to his Twitter account, it has been viewed more than 10,000 times, with 5,500 views on Instagram.