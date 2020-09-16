Drae Sunami is ready to shine

Drae Sunami is ready to shineWednesday, September 16, 2020
|
Jamaican entertainer Drae Sunami is confident that he has what it takes to be the next big star in dancehall music.
The Westmoreland-based singjay says music has always been an integral part of his life, and he is determined to etch his name in the annals of Jamaican music.
“I grew up around music, my father played the guitar and my older brother was always rapping. Music was always in the house; this fueled my desire to become an artiste from an early age. I’ve been singing and deejaying since primary school days, and I have continued ever since,” he said.
“My style and my flow is fresh and I’m ready for my big break in music.”
Drae Sunami is promoting a single, titled Gun Town, that he produced. It was released on his Star Lyfe Records imprint on August 5.
“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback about this song. People are telling that it has the potential to be a big hit. My team and I are putting a lot of promotion behind it,” said Drae Sunami, who plans to release an EP soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy