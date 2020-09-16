Drae Sunami is ready to shine

Jamaican entertainer Drae Sunami is confident that he has what it takes to be the next big star in dancehall music.

The Westmoreland-based singjay says music has always been an integral part of his life, and he is determined to etch his name in the annals of Jamaican music.

“I grew up around music, my father played the guitar and my older brother was always rapping. Music was always in the house; this fueled my desire to become an artiste from an early age. I’ve been singing and deejaying since primary school days, and I have continued ever since,” he said.

“My style and my flow is fresh and I’m ready for my big break in music.”

Drae Sunami is promoting a single, titled Gun Town, that he produced. It was released on his Star Lyfe Records imprint on August 5.

“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback about this song. People are telling that it has the potential to be a big hit. My team and I are putting a lot of promotion behind it,” said Drae Sunami, who plans to release an EP soon.