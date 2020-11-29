Drake shares sweet photo cuddling with son

Drake shares sweet photo cuddling with sonSunday, November 29, 2020
|
We’re
having all the feels after Drake shared a touching moment with his son, Adonis,
on Instagram.
The Canadian rapper posted photo, in which he appears to be asleep while snuggled up with his son who’s enjoying a snack on Friday.
The three-year-old seems quite at home with his head rested on his father.
The cute photo has received more than four million likes and received comments from several entertainment giants including DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber, who wrote “Now this is beautiful”.
Drake first shared pics of Adonis back in March and has given his fans occasional insights into their lives, including with a first day of school photo in September.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy