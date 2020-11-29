Drake shares sweet photo cuddling with son

We’re

having all the feels after Drake shared a touching moment with his son, Adonis,

on Instagram.

The Canadian rapper posted photo, in which he appears to be asleep while snuggled up with his son who’s enjoying a snack on Friday.

The three-year-old seems quite at home with his head rested on his father.

The cute photo has received more than four million likes and received comments from several entertainment giants including DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber, who wrote “Now this is beautiful”.

Drake first shared pics of Adonis back in March and has given his fans occasional insights into their lives, including with a first day of school photo in September.