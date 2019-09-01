Drew Barrymore wants daughters to enjoy childhood

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore wants her daughters to have a “childhood’ before they decide whether they want to be actresses or not.

The 44-year-old actress started her career when she was just seven years old in 1982’s E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, and she had a troubled youth, having been to rehab twice before she was 14, and she has admitted that made her fear her girls, Olive, six, and Frankie, five – whom she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman – following in her footsteps.

However, she insisted she would be “the most supportive” parent if they want to embark on a career in Hollywood once they are 18.

The 50 First Dates star told National Enquirer magazine: “I realised I just want them to have a childhood. If they were to go into acting at an appropriate age, I’d be the most supportive, fiercest lion for it.”