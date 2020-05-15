Drinking coffee two or three time a day helps with weightloss, study finds

Here’s another great reason to drink coffee-weightloss.

A study at the Anglia Ruskin University in the UK has found that women who enjoy two or three cups of coffee a day have less body fat than those who drink less or none at all.

This is because coffee may contain compounds with anti-obesity properties which cause the total percentage of body fat to fall.

It doesn’t matter whether the coffee is caffeinated or decaffeinated, and this pattern is seen in women of all ages.

The findings, based on data in the US and published in The Journal of Nutrition, suggest that coffee could become a key part of a healthy diet and may help combat obesity.

Study lead author Dr Lee Smith of Anglia Ruskin University, said: ‘Our research suggests that there may be bioactive compounds in coffee other than caffeine that regulate weight and which could potentially be used as anti-obesity compounds.

“It could be that coffee, or its effective ingredients, could be integrated into a healthy diet strategy to reduce the burden of chronic conditions related to the obesity epidemic,”