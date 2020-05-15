Drinking coffee two or three time a day helps with weightloss, study finds

Drinking coffee two or three time a day helps with weightloss, study findsFriday, May 15, 2020
|
Here’s another great reason to drink coffee-weightloss.
A study at the Anglia Ruskin University in the UK has found that women who enjoy two or three cups of coffee a day have less body fat than those who drink less or none at all.
This is because coffee may contain compounds with anti-obesity properties which cause the total percentage of body fat to fall.
It doesn’t matter whether the coffee is caffeinated or decaffeinated, and this pattern is seen in women of all ages.
The findings, based on data in the US and published in The Journal of Nutrition, suggest that coffee could become a key part of a healthy diet and may help combat obesity.
Study lead author Dr Lee Smith of Anglia Ruskin University, said: ‘Our research suggests that there may be bioactive compounds in coffee other than caffeine that regulate weight and which could potentially be used as anti-obesity compounds.
“It could be that coffee, or its effective ingredients, could be integrated into a healthy diet strategy to reduce the burden of chronic conditions related to the obesity epidemic,”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy