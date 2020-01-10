Drinking tea can help you live longer — study

Drinking tea regularly could lead to a longer and healthier life, according to a study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology on Thursday.

Habitual consumption of tea—at least three times a week—can help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and other health issues such as cancer, stroke and heart attack. The study found that green tea, in particular, was better for you. Many people opt for black tea which has proven to be a commercial winner.

One of the authors of the study, Dr Xinyen Wang of the Chinese Academy of Medical Science is reported to have said in the BBC’s Science Focus: “Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death. The favourable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long term habitual drinkers.”

The study revealed that people who drank tea at least three times a week lived 1.26 years longer than those who drank less or no tea. Those who drank a lot of tea on a regular basis were 20 per cent less likely to develop heart problems or have a stroke.

So why is green tea, like mint and cerasee (which is found and consumed in Jamaica) good for you? According to another author of the study, Dongfeng Gu, green tea contains polyphenois, which protects against cardiovascular disease. Polyphenois does not remain in the body for a long period. Gu is of the view that many people drink black tea with milk which counteracts the health effects derived from the tea. In other words, it reduces the effect of what is good for you. Tea contains antioxidants and has less caffeine than coffee.

So BUZZ fam, for longer, healthier life, go on, have a cuppa—or two. Better still, have three!