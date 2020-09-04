Drink up! Museum offers beverages with children’s poo, whale testicles and more!

If you’re in the mood for something different, you probably still wouldn’t want to try these.

Sweden, known for its best excellent healthcare and education systems, can now add drinks made with spit, brewed in prison toilets and served in a dead squirrel to its list of achievements.

The European country now boasts the Disgusting Food Museum which will introduce a drinks menu tomorrow to accompany its existing bull testicles and maggot-infested cheese food offerings.

The museum was opened with an aim to revolt and entertain, but also force is to reconsider what is delicious and acceptable, and it certainly has lived up to its goal.

Confused? We were too until the museum’s director revealed that most of the drinks are commonly had around the world.

Director, Andreas Ahrens, said “So much of what we drink is an acquired taste.”

“People are very desperate to get drunk around the world. So whenever we find ourselves in a situation where there is no alcohol, we get quite inventive and we’ve been doing this for millennia.”

Some of the more interesting offerings include a Korean medicinal drink made from a child’s faeces and rice and another which has a whale’s testicles smoked in sheep dung.