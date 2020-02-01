Dub Poet Richie Innocent excited about IRAWMA Awards nomination

Dub Poet Richie Innocent

is pleased about his recent nomination in the 2020 IRAWMA Awards.

For the third consecutive year, he has been nominated for the Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer.

Richie Innocent says he feels honoured to be nominated again for the award.

“I am thankful to the organisers of the IRAWMA Awards for nominating me once again for the Mutabarauka Award. This is my third consecutive nomination which shows that I am making a significant impact in the world of poetry,” said Richie Innocent.

The other nominees up for Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer are Yasus Afari, Malachi Smith, Ras Takura and Tehut 9.

The 38th IRAWMA Awards will be held on Sunday, March 29 at the at the AC Marriot Hotel in Kingston.

Meanwhile, Richie Innocent is scheduled to make a presentation at this year’s staging of the Bridgewater International Poetry Festival, which will take place at the Bridgewater College in Virginia, US, from May 13 to 17.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Virginia in May to participate in the Bridgewater Poetry Festival. Last year when I was a contestant at the festival, my poem titled Community was chosen as the poem of the festival. This year, I will be there as a presenter,” he said.

Also on the cards for the Kingston-born poet is the summer release of his debut album.