Dub poet Richie Innocent getting attention for new track

Dub poet Richie Innocent is currently enjoying a huge buzz with his new single, titled Crime Get So Bad.

The single, which was produced by Jerome Felix aka Jerrydawg, was released on the Jherdon label on October 24.

Since then, it has enjoyed strong rotation both locally and abroad.

“This is my first release for the year, and I am very pleased with the response it’s getting. Mutabaruka premiered it on IRIE FM a few weeks ago. Since then several other DJs have been playing it in Jamaica and other parts of the world including the States, Africa, the UK and Canada,” said Richie Innocent.

“This is a good look for my career. I’m thankful to all the DJs for their support. I also have to big up Jerome Felix, he was the engineer who worked on my breakout single, titled Drugs For Gun, which was released on the Flava Squad label in 2009, and now he’s the producer of this single which is doing so well.”

The award-winning dub poet is currently working on several new projects including his long-awaited debut album.

“I’m doing a lot of work in the studio, most of the recordings I’m doing now are for my album. I’m also recording material that will be released as singles. The album should be completed and ready for release early next year,” he said.

Richie Innocent, whose given name Richard Robinson, is known for dub poetry recordings such as Never See The Trouble Ahead, which was done in tandem with Toots Hibbert and Wise Wurdz, Where Are The Warriors featuring Wise Wurdz, That Monster, I Am Special and Hills Mi Deh.