Duchess Meghan inks deal with Disney

Duchess Meghan has signed a voiceover deal with Disney.

The former actress, who quit acting when she got engaged to Britain’s Prince Harry in 2017, inked a deal to work with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity, according to The Times.

Meghan, 38, is believed to have recorded her voiceover in November, before she and Harry, 35, left the UK for a six-week break in Canada with their son Archie.

News of the deal comes after the couple recently announced their plans to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Progressive new role

Earlier this week, the Sussexes – Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan – unveiled a brand new website following on from their announcement, which detailed plans for their “new working model” as the couple intend to move into a “progressive new role”.

The website explains the pair’s new media relations policy, as well as looking at the future of their charities and explaining how they will be funded.

At one point, the site explains: “Under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.”

The new system will see them give up their Sovereign Grant income – which comes from the money the Queen gets from taxpayers each year – and instead earn money through commercial deals and charity work.