Duchess Meghan wants role in superhero movie

Duchess Meghan wants role in superhero movieMonday, March 02, 2020
|
Duchess Meghan wants a role in a superhero movie.
The former Suits actress has reportedly reconnected with her agent, Nick Collins, in the bid to find a movie role with an ensemble cast, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ exit from the Royal Family.
A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film. He’s actively seeking such a movie for her. He’s saying she is available and open to the best offers. Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney, and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen. She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress. People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle. But she’s determined to act again, and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go … something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and centre.”
It was previously revealed Duchess Meghan signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.
Meghan, 38, is believed to have recorded her voiceover in November, before she and Harry, 35, left the UK for a six-week break in Canada.
Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from the royal family in an Instagram post in January.
