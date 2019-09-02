Duchess Meghan won’t have a relationship with father Thomas Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, doesn’t have an “active relationship” with her father, Thomas Markle, any more.

The 38-year-old royal has been publicly blasted by her father on several occasions, and sources close to the former actress – who is married to Prince Harry – have now said she won’t be letting Thomas back into her life, and doesn’t want him to meet her three-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a terribly sad situation, but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn’t have an active relationship with her father any more. This was actually a decision she made some time ago, and it is something she’s now coming to terms with.”

The source continued: “It’s obviously heartbreaking for her, but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son. Thomas hasn’t met Harry, and it’s unlikely he’ll meet Archie either.”

Meghan’s decision comes after Thomas – who hasn’t seen his daughter since before she married 34-year-old Harry in May 2018 – recently said he hoped that motherhood would have “mellowed” the former Suits star and she’d have ended their estrangement so he could develop a relationship with his grandchild.