Duke and Duchess of Sussex told to ‘lead by example’ on climate change

Duke and Duchess of Sussex told to ‘lead by example’ on climate changeMonday, August 19, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to “lead by example” on environmental issues after taking a private jet to the south of France.
The royal duo took an environmentally-damaging flight to Nice two days after flying to Ibiza, Spain, and Labour MP Teresa Pearce has urged them to live up to their reputation as eco warriors by considering their carbon footprint.
The British politician told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Given the position they have taken publicly about being responsible on climate change, this does seem an anomaly which they should look at.
“It’s up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year. That is really important – and someone as high profile as that should lead by example. “I find this quite surprising because it doesn’t fit with their public image and the way they’re so concerned about the planet and the environment.”
Earlier this year, the Duke warned of the dangers of climate change, urging the public to “take action” to lower their carbon footprint.
Speaking in March, the royal – who has a three-month-old son called Archie with his wife – said: “We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save not just our planet but ourselves. You don’t just sit back and wait for solutions; you take action and create them.”
